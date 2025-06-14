Amen Thompson Could Be the Rockets’ Superstar
The Houston Rockets are closer to having a championship roster than they have been since their last appearance in the Western Conference Finals. They might be one final superstar away from breaking into the true contender tier. If this year's Finals are any indication, the league is wide open for any well-built team that can get hot at the right time.
A superstar would give the Rockets their best chance at winning a championship in the next 3-5 seasons. However, a superstar with a limited shelf life like Kevin Durant forces the team to move on an expedited schedule to build a championship team around him. Trading for a superstar is a viable option, but the team is still hoping on internal development by their young, leading players, especially Amen Thompson.
Thompson could become the caliber of player capable of leading a team into the postseason with a solid team around him. His speed and athleticism are nearly unmatched, and he has significantly improved his entire offensive skill set throughout his first two seasons.
Thompson also fits the timeline of the rest of the team. If the Rockets don't swing for an established superstar and bet on the young players, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun will be two players also evolving along with Thompson. With other valuable and intriguing prospects like Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard, the Rockets could project to have a similar trajectory as the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are playing in their first Finals since 2012.
Houston will likely have to make some moves on the margins if it doesn't trade a group of those players and other assets in a package for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Thompson's ceiling can be Antetokounmpo-like.
His speed makes him a deadly force in the open court, and his improving ball handle helps him create in half-court settings as well. He has good court vision and can make impressive passes with top-tier intelligence and game sense.. He also possesses incredible athleticism that helps him dunk over defenders on offense and secure blocks and rebounds on defense. Each trait is part of what makes Antetokounmpo special, and Thompson shares many of those same characteristics. Both players even share struggles with their jump shooting and free throws.
The Rockets might not have the chance to make a big move this offseason, but they could still be adding a new superstar if Thompson can continue to grow as a lead guard and a No. 1 option. He and Sengun could become a new all-star duo as the Rockets compete against the league's best teams with Thompson as their best player.