Ball Security Is Houston Rockets' Priority
The Houston Rockets have a hole in the offense to cover as the injury to Fred VanVleet opens concerns for the team's ball security. VanVleet averaged just 1.5 turnovers per game to his 5.6 assists per game. The Rockets depended on his elite ball security and assist-to-turnover ratio. Now, without his services, Houston's main ball handlers must become more efficient with the basketball in their hands.
Alperen Sengun led the team in turnovers last season with 2.6 giveaways per game. The Rockets may put the ball in his hands even more often next season, as he has shown potential as an offensive initiator.
There's a chance his turnover rate may stay the same; however, there's a chance his assists per game could increase.
If his teammates hit more shots on the perimeter, he'll improve his assist-to-turnover ratio next season. It's still important that Sengun changes the type of turnovers he commits.
He can't afford to dribble into dangerous situations into the post without a plan on how to outlet the ball when pressure arrives. Throwing the ball away after a post move or giving it away on a steal or losing his footing won't be sustainable for a Rockets offense desperate for efficient offense.
The onus isn't solely on Sengun, as Amen Thompson must also limit his turnovers next season.
Thompson didn't have as many opportunities with the ball in his hands as Sengun did, making his two turnovers per game an impactful factor of the offense.
Thompson will also have the ball more often next season, so becoming more efficient with the basketball.
The team moved on from the team's next-leading player in the turnover stat, as Jalen Green is now part of the Phoenix Suns as part of an exchange to receive Kevin Durant.
Durant would've been the team's leading turnover machine if he were on the Rockets last season. He averaged over three giveaways per game as the Suns struggled to get offense outside of their star players carrying the scoring load.
Durant will still have the ball in his hands a significant amount, so cutting down his turnovers will be vital for the team's success. He may be able to take slightly less of a role distributing the ball, so he may be able to limit his opportunities to turn the ball over.
The Rockets must prioritize taking care of the ball after the loss of VanVleet. It's a crucial aspect of next year's offense to score as efficiently as possible.