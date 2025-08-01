Behind the Scenes: Jabari Smith's Offseason Grind
The Houston Rockets, after winning 52 games and making the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, have high hopes going into the upcoming season. After a busy offseason that included them trading Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks for 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant, the Rockets have championship aspirations.
One player who will be a crucial part of the Rockets' quest for their first championship since 1995 is Jabari Smith Jr. He has been part of the Rockets' rotation since coming into the league and has been a key part of their ascension. Even though we don't have confirmation on whether Smith will be starting this upcoming season, one thing is certain: he will continue to see plenty of time on the court.
One person has seen his progression from a rookie to a good player on a winning team.
Aaron Miller, owner and operator of Elite Basketball Training, has worked with players from all across the world during his training career. Miller has also worked closely Smith -- as well as his teammate Tari Eason -- for years and has seen firsthand how both players have improved every single year since coming into the NBA. He's been in basketball training for 10 years now, working with athletes at all levels, and looks to maximize efficiency and tailor every workout to fit the individual.
"My approach focuses on conceptual skill development that translates directly to the game, and I’ve been fortunate to build strong relationships with NBA players who are committed to the process," Miller told Rockets on SI.
As it relates to Smith specifically, he has been working nonstop since the end of the season and has been working with Miller six to seven days a week for six consecutive weeks this summer.
That shows the commitment that Smith has been willing to put in even during the offseason. It may seem like something every player would do, but that isn't always the case, as some players tend not to put in as much work during the offseason.
When you get into high-profile games, especially in the playoffs, decision-making is of the utmost importance. With the Rockets looking to become championship contenders this season, Smith has worked on drills specifically catered to helping with their decision-making. Miller mentioned that the duo has been going through drills that focus on game-specific actions with clear decision-making elements, which have made the biggest impact.
Eason is going into his third season with the Rockets, and Smith will be going into his fourth season in the league. Both players understand how important this season is for both of their careers. Smith knows that there is certain aspects of his game that he needs to work to take that next step.
So what has been the biggest focus for Smith's game? His mid-range game and handling the ball.
"For Jabari, the main areas of focus were maintaining a strong base and improving fluidity in the mid-post, which, statistically, was his most efficient spot on the floor last season," Miller said. "We also worked on tightening his handle, so he can get to his spots more consistently and confidently, especially when operating from the top of the key, where he had the highest volume in shot attempts."
For Smith, improved ball handling will help him expand his offensive game beyond just one or two dribble moves, which, at times, has limited him in his first three seasons.
The Durant trade to the Rockets was the most significant addition for any team this offseason. Durant, being a 6-foot-11 forward with the ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor, is unique even in today's NBA.
Jabari Smith, more than any other Rockets player, has a similar build to Durant. However, Miller said during his workouts with Smith that the goal is not to mold him into a Durant clone.
"While Jabari and Kevin Durant share similar frames, they’re very different players," Miller told Rockets on SI. "That said, having someone like KD in the building can only benefit Jabari’s development. Learning from a future Hall of Famer — especially someone who understands spacing, pacing, and shot-making at the highest level — will elevate Jabari’s game just by proximity. But we’re not trying to mold Jabari into anyone specific; we’re focused on helping him become the best version of himself."
It's one thing to work with a player like Durant during the offseason for a week or two, but being able to work with him on a day-in, day-out basis will help the entire Rockets team, but especially Smith as he tries to make his game more than just a catch-and-shoot player.
Given that his father also played in the NBA, Smith understands the importance of being a professional at all times and having a strong work ethic.
"Jabari is a true professional in every sense. He shows up 25–30 minutes early to every session, asks thoughtful questions, and stays fully engaged from start to finish," said Miller. "He watches film consistently and genuinely enjoys the process of getting better — it’s not just a job to him, it’s a lifestyle that he lives every day and a passion."
Most of the talk this offseason has been about the acquisition of Kevin Durant and the other moves the Rockets made this offseason. However, Jabari Smith will play a significant role in how far the Rockets go this season.