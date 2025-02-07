Ben Simmons Set to Meet With Houston Rockets Following Buyout
Forward Ben Simmons is set to meet with the Houston Rockets today following his buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, per Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes.
The three-time All-Star will also meet with the LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Simmons played just 90 games in three seasons for the Nets while missing a total of 189 contests. Throughout his tenure in Brooklyn, he teetered around six points, six rebounds and six assists per game. The former No. 1 overall pick isn't the same perennial All-Star he was in Philadelphia, but still brings decent playmaking and great defense to the table at his 6-foot-10 frame.
Houston is in need of another playmaker on its roster as it has struggled without veteran Fred VanVleet as of late.
The Rockets have lost five straight games, including two losses to Simmons' former team the Nets. They were fairly quiet during this past week's trade saga, and were expected to be aggressive in the buyout market once the deadline passed.
Houston's head coach Ime Udoka has history with Simmons as he was an assistant coach on the Philadelphia 76ers while the forward played there.
The Rockets were also reportedly interested in Simmons a few seasons ago when it was looking for suitors once superstar guard James Harden asked out, and now have their chance to grab him following his buyout.
