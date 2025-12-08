Rockets Are Getting Lengthy Break Amid a Weird Schedule

The Houston Rockets have had arguably the strangest schedule in the NBA to start the 2025-26 season. Yes, every team will end up hitting 82 games. But the early months of the season have given Houston more time off than any other team in the league.

After a 122-109 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, the Rockets are 15-6 with 21 games played. That's the least amount across the league, having just two back-to-backs so far, with one remaining in 2025. The majority of the NBA has already had three sets.

Looking to next year, Houston will have 11 sets of back-to-backs from January to April. 14 total sets this season puts them on the low end of the scale, which actually benefits them in terms of getting enough rest.

But in the short term, Houston may have too much time off. After Saturday, the Rockets began a four-day stretch without a game. They'll then face the LA Clippers at home on Dec. 11, before another three days off. Houston will then embark on a six-game road trip from Dec. 15 to Christmas Day, facing a combination of title contenders and bottom feeders.

So far, the Rockets are 0-2 in the second game of a back-to-back, losing to the Mavericks and the Utah Jazz (Dec. 1). Their schedule through the early portion of the season has been relatively easy, having faced just seven teams that currently have a top-six seed in each conference.

The first quarter of the NBA year has allowed Houston to play pretty painless competition while getting enough time to relax. Such difficulty for other teams has resulted in many fans complaining about league-wide scheduling. Part of the Rockets' time off is due to their NBA Cup elimination, not qualifying for the knockout rounds. However, it's still a concern.

Too much time off could result in the team getting comfortable and folding under pressure when the real competition and more back-to-backs come around. It's all hypothetical, but teams have been at a disadvantage from too much time without a game.

Nevertheless, Houston is still viewed as a title contender and has backed it up with a top-five offensive rating and the second-best defensive rating. The Rockets are playing elite on both sides of the ball, and still have impressive wins under their belt. Hopefully the team keeps this consistency through the toughest stretches of the season.