Best Scenarios for the Houston Rockets to Land NBA Superstar
If the Houston Rockets are serious about landing Kevin Durant, there must be a perfect trade package for the Phoenix Suns to part with one of the league’s best scorers despite heading into his age-37 season.
Sam Amick and Kelly Iko reported that Durant is " interested " in joining the young and talented Houston roster, which is looking to make a push in the Western Conference next season.
One of the first options that was presented to social media comes via Evan Sidery on X "Keep a close eye on the Rockets potentially trading the No. 10 overall pick." stating potentially the 10th overall pick can be in play for the 2 time NBA Champion.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey also chimed in on these trade pitches by putting together a package that would send Fred VanVleet, Cam Whitmore and several first-round picks.
This package allows the Rockets to keep together most of their core but does sacrifice their draft capital over the next few years, essentially putting Coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets in a win-now mode. This is the ideal scenario for the franchise, which would allow them to contend now, but also maintain a long-term window.
Whether these two teams can come to an agreement before draft night on June 25 is still up in the air, and while most of these trades are still hypothetical one of them could very well happen.
As we inch closer to draft day we will continue to monitor these trade rumors and potential trade packages closely.