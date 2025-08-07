Can Rockets’ Center Earn Another All-Star Bid?
Last season, a certain Rockets’ youngster put himself in rare air.
In averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists while upping his defensive intensity, Houston big Alperen Sengun was able to earn his first All-Star selection at just 22-years-old.
It was a big step for the Turkish phenomenon, who had been trending toward stardom since his selection at No. 16 four years ago. He started out as a rookie in a lesser role, but little by little clawed his way to the top of the Rockets’ core, and it culminated in his first big accolade last season.
While the team's wily veterans and deep young core certainly helped, an arugment could be made than Sengun was the team's driving force.
Now, the Rockets have built a true contender this offseason, doing work on the fringes as well as adding superstar Kevin Durant.
For the most part, Durant’s addition to the Rockets is great for Sengun. A facilitator at heart, the unique and versatile big man will have yet another weapon to dish the rock too. Truthfully, likely the best of all time. Even last season at age 36, Durant was able to score a blistering 26.6 points on 53% shooting. Just more of the same for the two-time champ.
But if Sengun hopes to keep his All-Star streak alive, Durant does offer a small, insignificant problem. As an all-timer, there’s little chance he won’t be selected if he plays the requisite amount of games. And that likely means Houston would need to have the record to own two All-Stars in a loaded conference.
That’s certainly not out of the question. The Rockets enter the season as a very legitimate contender in the West, only certainly behind the Thunder and likely close behind the Nuggets. After that, Houston may very well have the field beaten. And it’d be hard to keep Sengun off All-Star ballots if the team was cruising to a 50-win season. Although the 2025-26 Western Conference will be one of the more stout we've ever seen in terms of both team and individual talent.
Regardless, earning the accolade could be the furthest thing from Sengun’s mind. Should he improve on his game any more — not out of the question given his age — he could ascend to another stratosphere entirely. And could help the Rockets its best season in the last decade.
The Houston Rockets open up their 2025-26 preseason with a bout against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Oct. 6.