Even With Recent Offensive Struggles, This Post-All-Star Stat May Surprise You

Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets have seen highs and, lately, mostly lows on offense, particularly in shooting. The Rockets knew that when they added one of the most efficient offensive players of all time, they would see a boost in their overall offensive game.

That is exactly what happened in the first two months of the season as the Rockets ranked fourth in scoring, second in 3-point shooting, and second in offensive rating. They were the surprise of the NBA on offense, and it helped the Rockets off to a 13-4 record.

That was the high point of the season for the Rockets, as their offense has come crashing back down to earth since the start of December. It has been even worse at times since the calendar flipped to 2026, as the Rockets are ranked in the bottom five in most major categories, from 3-point shooting to free-throw shooting.

That is one reason the Rockets have been mostly a .500 team over the last few months and are still in a fight for home-court advantage with 12 games left in the season. However, and surprisingly to some, the Rockets have improved in one important offensive category since the All-Star Break.

The Houston Rockets Have Done a 180 When It Comes to Their Field Goal Percentage

As mentioned earlier, the Rockets' offense has been like a roller coaster this season. Starting the season on fire on the offensive end, only to come crashing down from December to February. Now, when it comes to overall field goal percentage, it is trending back up.

The Rockets, since the break, are shooting 49.1 percent from the field, after only 44.4 percent from January 1st to the last game pre-All-Star break. The Rockets rank fourth in field goal percentage over the 17 games since the break, a major improvement.

Of course, the Rockets are still one of the bottom-10 teams in 3-point percentage, but their improvement inside the arc comes at a good time, as their rebounding has slipped since the break, from first to seventh in total rebounds.

The Rockets have not been a fast pace or high volume shooting team all season so every possesion is vital and shooting a high percentage is a necessity. The Rockets are not the dominate offensive rebounding team they were last season so a higher field goal percentage can make a huge difference.

The Rockets have four players shooting over 50 percent since the break. Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith, Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant are all shooting 51 percent or better in the 17 games since returning from the All-Star break which has played a big part in the Rockets improved shooting.

The Rockets will never be a juggernaut on the offensive end of the court; that's just not how their roster is constructed, but the improvement in their overall shooting is a welcome sight for a team that has seen its offense go up and down all season long.