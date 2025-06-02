Can Jabari Smith Jr. be the Rockets' Long-Term Starting Forward?
Jabari Smith Jr. has become a key piece of the Houston Rockets, averaging 12.2 points and 7 rebounds per game en route to the Rockets landing the Western Conference's second seed. Smith was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 draft, but hasn't quite panned out to the superstar potential many thought he once had.
After starting 194 games in his first three seasons, Smith was sent to the bench in favor of breakout star Amen Thompson in March, and would spend 18 regular season games and all 7 playoff games in that role. While Thompson certainly excelled in that starting unit, there could still be space for Smith to work his way back in, especially if the Rockets sacrifice depth for a star in a potential trade.
If the Rockets continue to build around All-Star Alperen Sengun, the best way to do so would be to surround him with players he excels with. Assuming Thompson is a lock to start next season, that leaves three spots left up for grabs. Among Rockets to start at least 39 games last season (Smith's mark), Smith has the highest total point differential when sharing the court with Sengun – outdoing Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet.
Smith's lanky 6-foot-10 build can help the Rockets surround Sengun with long, switchable defenders while he anchors the paint. His knack for hauling in rebounds also helps with the Rockets' strong suit of crashing the glass, and racking up possessions.
Smith's make-or-break as a starter in Houston is most likely his 3-point shot, which has hovered at 36.3 and 35.4 percent for the last two seasons. Considering Thompson and Sengun aren't floor spacers, the other starters surrounding the duo need to be able to stretch the floor and be consistent threats from deep. Smith is only 22 years old and can certainly improve his jump shot down the line, but Houston is ready to compete now – with or without Smith.
He's entering the last year of his rookie contract, meaning the Rockets will have a decision on whether to keep Smith around, or package him as part of a trade for a superstar. While getting that star to pair alongside Sengun and Thompson would be sweet, Houston should aim to keep Smith around for the long haul.