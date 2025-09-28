Can Reigning G League MVP JD Davison Crack the Rockets' Rotation?
When it comes to success in the NBA, every player's path to that success can be different. Players like LeBron James were destined to become an NBA superstar from the time he first stepped on the court. Then you have players like Steph Curry, who always had the talent but didn't receive the same hype as James from an early age, yet still became the most excellent shooter of all time.
Of course, not every player will become a superstar or even a star player. Any player who makes it to the NBA is elite in their own right, as only a few hundred make it to that level every season; however, not every player is destined for NBA stardom. Some players start their careers having to fight for a roster spot every season, even though they were a five-star recruit.
Can the Reigning G League MVP Make an Impact for the Rockets
That has been the story of JD Davison, who was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the best point guards in the 2021 class. The fourth-year guard out of Alabama has had to fight for every second he has had on an NBA court. Davison was a second-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2022 draft. Joining a team of the caliber of the Celtics, who were coming off an NBA Finals appearance, was a great way to start your career. However, it comes with challenges as a second-round pick.
With already established guards like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, Davison found it hard to crack the rotation. In his first season in the league, he played in only 12 games, averaging less than two points per game. In fact, during his three seasons with the Celtics, Davison played in a total of only 36 games.
Even though Davison had a hard time getting on the court for the Celtics, he still made an impression on his teammates like Derrick White.
That is high praise, considering White is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. Davison took that hard work and translated it to his G League play. Davison spent most of his time last season with the Maine Celtics and made the most of his opportunity. Davison played in 30 games for Maine, averaging over 25 points per game, and his play earned him the G League MVP award.
Even with the success in the G League, the Celtics decided to waive Davison on July 24th, which led him to sign a two-way contract with the Rockets. Now, with the injury to Fred VanVleet, the Rockets are shorthanded in the backcourt with only Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, and Aaron Holiday as the rotational guards.
Davison has demonstrated that he possesses the skills to score at a high level on occasion throughout his short career. Even though he hasn't had the opportunity to prove it consistently in the NBA, that doesn't mean he can't do so. Now, with the Rockets needing someone to step up at the point guard position, Davison may finally get his chance to show he can thrive in the NBA.