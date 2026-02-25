Houston Rockets Star Guard Suffers Quad Injury

The Houston Rockets got back in the win column on Monday night at home against the Utah Jazz in dominant fashion and will be staying in Houston for the first half of this week. Up next, the Rockets take on the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on Wednesday evening.

They will be without one of their best players in that game. Rockets point guard Amen Thompson was listed out with left quadricep tendinitis according to the pregame injury report released Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson left the game against the Jazz early on Monday and did not return. He still played 29 minutes and logged an efficient 20 points on 8/9 shooting with seven rebounds, three assists, one block, and two steals. He did have six turnovers.

Thompson has been one of the most reliable players to suit up for the Rockets, and he has played 55 out of the 56 games played. He only missed the Oklahoma City Thunder game on Feb. 7 due to an illness but has been quite active otherwise, logging the second most minutes in the NBA with 2045 total. That is the most in the Western Conference. Two of his teammates, Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. also land in the top 10 most minutes so far.

More on Thompson’s Injury

Feb 23, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) dribbles against Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Thompson, 23, is basically dealing with swelling in his upper left leg, and quad injuries are particularly unpredictable. The Rockets have not said how severe this is and how much time he is expected to miss. That will be learned during head coach Ime Udoka’s pre-game press conference on Wednesday.

The latest injury report has Amen Thompson listed as OUT with Left Quad Tendinitis for tomorrow's game.



I expect Reed Sheppard to move into the starting lineup against the Kings pic.twitter.com/c7gsdWA8aL — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) February 24, 2026

A back-to-back is looming ahead for the Rockets, and this could be a precautionary measure to rest him with two games in two days. Thompson will miss the first game, but could maybe return against a more formidable Orlando Magic team on the road who are 30-26 compared to the Kings, who have the worst record in the NBA.

Reed Sheppard could step into the starting lineup for him off the bench like he did against the Thunder in the only game Thompson has missed so far this season. Sheppard, in his second season, is second in line behind Thompson as point guard, and the Rockets could likely use Aaron Holiday off the bench or even JD Davison who got some playing time right before the All-Star break.

The 6-foot-7 Thompson is currently averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 51% shooting in 37 minutes. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft plays a key role for the Rockets on defense, is electric in transition, and in the paint.