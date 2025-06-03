Can the Rockets Make Decisions Based on Potential?
The Houston Rockets have amassed several young prospects to help bring the team back into relevance in the NBA's competitive landscape. The team took a major jump this season, finishing with the second seed and pushing a battle-tested, veteran team to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.
However, their performance inspired confidence that the team would be able to compete with some of the league's best in the next several seasons. This offseason is about improving the current roster with moves that can build upon the foundation Houston set this season. There are two possible outcomes before next season begins. Either double down on the young players currently on the roster or cash in the value of their assets and youth to bring in an established star.
Both options could be appealing to the Rockets, but there is some inherent risk to taking further chances on the young players' development.
There are a few key players the Rockets are waiting on to show their true potential. Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard have shown flashes of what their respective ceilings as players could be.
At his best, Green can take over games with his scoring. His finishing improved significantly over the season, and he got to the rim with more ease than he has in the past. He was still a streaky shooter last season, but he showed improvement in that regard.
Whitmore is a microwave scorer who can immediately impact a game offensively when he enters. He makes timely shots and is another elite athlete on the team. His strength makes him a unique talent on the roster.
Sheppard is the prototypical modern point guard: a shifty ball handler who can shoot and slink around screens to create for himself and his teammates. He had limited opportunities this season, but he's the ideal successor to Fred VanVleet if he can reach his potential as a player.
The Rockets could easily become one of the best teams in the NBA if all of their players reach their potential. However, it's rare for a team to hit on every one of their prospects, even if they do become productive NBA players throughout their careers.
It's a tempting prospect to leverage the value of these players' potential to facilitate a trade for a proven star player like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. The key will be determining whether the Rockets value their internal development over the short-term production of an outside star.
The two teams competing in the Finals show that both philosophies are necessary for a championship-caliber team.
The Oklahoma City Thunder traded for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander early in his career before he was a star, and allowed him to grow while adding top talent to the team. The Indiana Pacers did something similar with Tyrese Haliburton, only adding Pascal Siakam in the past two seasons to help push the team to the next level.
If the Rockets determine they don't have a player they believe could become the caliber of Haliburton or Gilgeous-Alexander, it could be in their best interests to make a move now while the value of their young players' potential is at its highest.