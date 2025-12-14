Amid the Star Trade Rumors, the Rockets Are Expected to Stay Silent

The NBA's trade season is nearly here, as many contracts around the league will become tradeable in less than 48 hours (Dec. 15). The league is buzzing amid the rumors piling up, with many surrounding some of the top stars.

The two biggest names to watch ahead of the February trade deadline are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant. Both are on teams that have been dealing with underperformance from their teams.

Antetokounmpo has been playing at an All-NBA level once again, but the trade rumors have persisted due to the Milwaukee Bucks' 11-15 record. Morant has had more tension within the organization, getting suspended early in the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are still in a Play-In Tournament spot at 11-14, but the future is looking bleak, and their star point guard has struggled to produce at a high level.

The Houston Rockets, amid a 16-6 start, have been linked to both names early in the season. The Morant rumors have been shut down as of late, with the Rockets reportedly not interested, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. It makes sense, considering the 26-year-old has brought plenty of drama to Memphis over the years.

"Case in point, league sources say they’re not interested in pursuing Memphis’ Ja Morant despite having lost veteran point guard Fred VanVleet for the season with a torn ACL," Amick wrote.

As for Antetokounmpo, the move seems way more enticing, but it would likely cost Houston most of its young core, the same one that's helping lead one of the best teams in the league already. Amick also noted that the Rockets are not expected to pursue the Greek Freak if he even becomes available.

"The same calculus applies to the Houston Rockets, who could put a package together to pair Antetokounmpo with Kevin Durant but don’t appear to have the motivation — at the moment, anyway — because of their immense belief in the younger core (Alperen Şengün, Amen Thompson et al)," Amick wrote.

Houston already has the potential to win a championship, as it possesses one of the strongest rotations in the NBA. The Rockets have seen an incredible jump in production from not only stars like Durant, Sengun and Thompson, but players off the bench such as Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie and Aaron Holiday.

There's no need to fix what isn't broken. Houston is in a great spot, not just now but for the future as well. The Rockets need to keep this young core together and build with the current veterans in order to win a title.