Can The Rockets Repeat With Another Top-Two Seed?
The Houston Rockets are heading into next season with plenty of expectations after a productive offseason. After making moves to bolster the bench, along with adding Kevin Durant, the Rockets are in an ideal position to take another leap in next year's campaign. However, the Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing back most of the players who helped them be the best in the West last season and win the NBA Championship. There are other teams ready to emerge as contenders as well, making the path to a Finals appearance a difficult prospect for any team in the West.
Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson are expected to be the lead options for the team. Durant, as expected, is coming in to be the team's leading scorer. He gives them a consistent option in half-court settings that helps in the clutch and in the postseason.
Sengun is a pure scorer, with strong court vision and elite rebounding. The team functions better when he can initiate offense for others from the post areas. The first-time All-Star had been the Rockets' best player for years before finally earning an All-Star spot. He'll now play with a certified superstar for the first time in his career.
Thompson is the team's best defender, and he adds speed to the offense with his elite athleticism. He is still a little raw in some of the more technical aspects of the game, like ball-handling and shooting. However, his ability to read the game and the commitment to improve in his lacking areas give him the potential to be a significant player for the franchise.
With quality role players like Steven Adams and Dorian Finney-Smith, the Rockets have built a team to compete with any other difficult matchups in the Western Conference. The team construction peaked at the right time, as many difficult matchups are heading into next season
The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are potentially on the rise after significant draft day acquisitions. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Thunder are perennial contenders, and there are several teams with experienced vets with postseason experience.
The Rockets hope last year's postseason experience taught the team how to be competitive, even against difficult matchups. If everything goes well for Houston, the team could easily finish as a top-two seed in the Western Conference. What's more likely is that the team struggles to gel at points throughout the season and falls slightly short of a team with more continuity.
However, things can change once the games start, but the Rockets seem to be close to sustaining success in the Western Conference.