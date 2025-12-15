Two Promising Rockets Stats Through the First Quarter of the NBA Season

We're just over a quarter of the way through the 2025-26 NBA season, with a lot of trends having already taken shape. At the top, the league is uber competitive, with plenty of teams chasing the 24-2 Oklahoma City Thunder. The Houston Rockets are one of them.

The Rockets still refuse to cool off after a hot start on the offensive end. They rank in the top four in both offensive and defensive ratings, taking a major step. It has reflected in their 16-6 record.

22 games in, there are more stats that show Houston's dominance on both ends. Here are two numbers to watch as the rest of the season plays out:

Still on Track to Break the Offensive Rebounding Percentage Record

Early on, the Rockets blew everyone away with their presence in the paint, specifically on the glass. No team since the 1996-97 season has surpassed an offensive rebounding percentage of 38%. Houston is still on pace to smash that record, grabbing 41.5% of its misses.

It's largely due to Steven Adams, who is grabbing 9.1 boards per game. However, it can also be attributed to Ime Udoka's emphasis on height, playing double-big lineups featuring the New Zealand center alongside Alperen Sengun. On many nights, Amen Thompson is the shortest starter at 6-foot-7.

The amount of second-chance opportunities has given the Rockets more offense, which has only upped the scoring numbers. They are a big reason why teams have totally retracted from small ball, emphasizing taller talent with more skill and different roles.

Efficiency From Deep Has Been Absurd

Udoka should be screaming at this team to shoot more threes, because the Rockets have been out of this world in terms of efficiency from beyond the arc.

Houston currently ranks dead last in three-point attempts this season, shooting just 29.8 per game. However, it's absolutely jarring when you realize the team is third in three-point percentage, knocking them down at a near-40% clip.

Thompson is really the only player who has struggled from deep (19.1%). Of the nine players who receive at least 17 minutes per game, an overwhelming seven are shooting at least 35% from three. Five rotation players are knocking them down at least 39% of the time.

The addition of Kevin Durant is a major factor here, as he has provided a new dimension of offense to Houston. However, the development of the young core has been an even bigger contributor to the three-point percentage.

Sengun and Tari Eason have improved in the shooting department, while Jabari Smith Jr. has continued to be efficient. Reed Sheppard, the second-year guard who has stepped up tremendously in the absence of Fred VanVleet, is averaging 5.7 threes attempted per game, but shooting a staggering 44.4%.