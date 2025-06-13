Can the Rockets Use Any Part of the Pacers' Formula?
The Indiana Pacers have shocked the NBA world with two wins against one of the league's best defenses. The Pacers score mostly by committee, but they do have a few standout contributors in Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton. While these two players are older than the key young players that helped the Houston Rockets have their best season in years, both teams have some similarities that Houston could benefit from.
One similarity is the aforementioned scoring philosophy for the Pacers. Houston uses the same concept for its offensive attack.
The offense is built for anyone to take over. Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jabari Smith Jr. have the freedom to dominate with their shooting if they are hot. Tari Eason and Amen Thompson attack in transition and, along with Green, use their elite athleticism to get to the rim.
The Pacers also have players who can attack in various ways. Siakam has the entire toolkit, driving to the paint, hitting mid-range shots, and 3-pointers show some of Siakam's wide skill set. Haliburton brings pace and size to the point guard position that helps him get to the paint at will. He is also a top-tier shooter from the outside, creating more opportunities to attack inside the arc. He's also likely the best passer in the league.
Thompson is the player closest to providing some of Siakam's contributions, but Siakam is a veteran and a former NBA Champion. Thompson still has areas of improvement to focus on during the summer to become a fully well-rounded player like Siakam.
While the Rockets don't have a player anywhere near the passing ability of Haliburton, the rest of the roster is filled with players comparable to the role players in Indiana.
Brooks, Eason, and VanVleet are equivalent or even better than the trio of Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, and Andrew Nembhard. Indiana has had each of these players reach a new level during the postseason, powering them to a Finals run built around team play on both offense and defense.
The Rockets commit to the same level of team play, meaning they may be well-positioned for success at this stage as the young players continue to develop and winning pieces are added to the team. The Rockets may be a while from joining the Pacers as an NBA Finalist, but they may have a similar formula that bodes well for the future.