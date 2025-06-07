Could Houston Rockets Pursue Milwaukee Bucks Big Man?
As the Houston Rockets gear up for free agency this summer, one player they could circle back to is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez. Some fans will remember during the 2023 offseason when Brook Lopez was a target for Houston, before the center ultimately chose to stick with the Bucks for another attempt at another title.
With those attempts falling short, the former two-time All-Defensive player could be on the move this summer, with a potential flame reigniting with the Houston front office in attempts to add a veteran floor spacer and depth at the center position.
Lopez, who is set to be on the way out of Milwaukee as the team heads for a rebuild, is eligible for an extension, although it has already been mentioned that the veteran center will more than likely head for unrestricted free agency.
While it has been reported that veteran center Steven Adams is one of the Rockets' highest priorities this summer, if the New Zealand center is offered a bigger contract elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent, then a play for Brook Lopez could be in the cards for Houston.
"If Adams leaves, team sources said the Rockets could reignite their interest in Brook Lopez. The 37-year-old, who averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game shooting 37 percent from 3 in Milwaukee last season, was previously a target for Houston and would theoretically be a fit, given his two-way production and health (played 237 games over the last three seasons)." said Kelly Iko of The Athletic.
Lopez is a big-time threat in the paint as a defender as well, logging almost two blocks per game average for the past three seasons. He offers a two-way play style that Rockets head coach Ime Udoka covets in his players.
Whether or not Adams is re-signed is remained to be seen this offseason, but if he is not, expect the Rockets to be in play for a veteran like Brook Lopez.