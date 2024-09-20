Could Houston Rockets Win NBA Cup?
The Houston Rockets are eager to return to the postseason. The first arrival to the playoffs typically comes with some growing pains -- as teams like the Rockets are usually built around young players unfamiliar with the environment of a playoff game.
The arrival of the NBA Cup could just change that for Houston, though. Take the Indiana Pacers from a season ago for example. Tyrese Haliburton emerged as a star during the in-season tournament for them, and he got valuable reps playing as the lead guy with stakes on the game.
Jalen Green, in a similar environment, could benefit from playing games of substance early in the season. If he can play like he did in March of last season, the Rockets could be a real threat to make a run in the NBA Cup, too.
Taking a look at last year's winner, the Los Angeles Lakers, defense played a key role in them making their run to win the first ever edition of the tournament. Their distinct defensive identity early in the season helped them to look very, very good en route to a tournament victory.
The Rockets could blend a Haliburton-style emergence from Green and defensive identity from the team like the Lakers to put together a strong run in the tournament. A blend of youthful talents and veteran players could be a good balance into the Rockets finding NBA Cup succcess.
Looking at Houston's group -- West Group A -- the biggest competitor will be the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance, the Timberwolves are the best team in the group.
The LA Clippers have plenty to figure out as they lost Paul George in the offseason -- which could see some early-season woes. The Sacramento Kings added DeMar DeRozan and could see some growing pains, as well. The Portland Trail Blazers are rebuilding and won't be much of a threat all.
In terms of continuity, the Rockets could see some success in the NBA Cup, and trends from both Haliburton and the Lakers last season could leave the Rockets as a dark horse team to make a run.
