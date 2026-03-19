Kevin Durant Praises LeBron James' Career and Incredible Longevity

Wednesday night was a vintage performance from LeBron James, who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win their second straight game against the Houston Rockets.

In a 124-116 victory, the 41-year-old superstar notched his first 30-ball since Jan. 13, recording 30 points, five rebounds and two assists. He shot a ridiculous 13-for-14 from the field, as he and Luka Dončić (40-9-10) combined for 70 points.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant had another inconsistent night for the Rockets. On Monday, he put up 16 points in the first half but just two for the rest of the game. Wednesday showed a similar trend, but this time the timeline was reversed: two points in the first half, 16 points in the second.

There's no telling how much time these two have left in the NBA, and James's potential retirement has been a defining storyline for the last few years of his career. He's still an All-Star at his age, but how much longer can he produce at this level?

After the game, Durant was asked about James and his ability at 41 years of age. His long-time rival and Olympic teammate had high praise, noting just how much longer he thinks The King can play for.

“I’m not surprised no more,” said Kevin Durant about LeBron James and his ability to still play at a high level at 41 years old. "I think LeBron can still play for another 4-5 years. I'm not sure he wants to be around that long." #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/zC43VN1Os4 — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) March 19, 2026

"I'm not surprised anymore," Durant said. "He's a freak athlete. He's a generational athlete. He cares and loves the game. [He] cares about his body. This is what he does, like, he's [been] building for this since he was a kid.

"So me? I think he can play until he's 45 years old. I don't know if he wants to be around that long, but I think he can play for another four to five more years, to be honest."

James threw down numerous dunks across the Lakers' last two games in Houston, showing off unreal athleticism at his age. He can still be a major contributor to a championship contender after years of dominating the NBA.

Mar 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) talks with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

James has passed the torch to Dončić to be the new face of the Lakers, but he has worked as a second or third option behind the Slovenian superstar, as well as Austin Reaves at times.

As he's gotten older, the Akron, OH native has become less of a high scorer and more of a routine playmaker, able to facilitate as a point-forward. James showed off his scoring on Wednesday, though, and it only turned more heads in an opposing arena, including Durant's.