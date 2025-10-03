Dallas Morning News Ranks Rockets Third-Best in West
The 2025-26 NBA season is finally upon us. The Houston Rockets held Media Day on Monday, while the rest of the league has also completed theirs. Training camps have also officially kicked off across the league, meaning we're one step closer to actual gameplay.
Well, the preseason has technically already gotten underway, with Thursday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. The actual regular season starts on October 21st, with the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off as a headline matchup.
The Rockets made significant changes in the summer, despite their second-place finish in the Western Conference, as their key decision makers noted the unusual opportunity to land one of the game's greatest and most consistent players in Kevin Durant.
The Rockets are going all-in on the upsized lineup, adding Clint Capela to a center rotation that already featured Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, who were both very productive, to say the least.
So what exactly should we expect from the Rockets in 2025-26? How will they fare in the Western Conference?
According to Mike Curtis of the Dallas Morning News, Houston could finish as the third-best team in the West, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Houston has found an interesting way to blend its talented young core with savvy veterans. The addition of Kevin Durant gives the Rockets a primary scoring option, but they can also rely upon Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson to help bear the load for the bulk of the regular season.
Losing starting point guard Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL right before training camp is a brutal blow to the Rockets, who will likely rely on Thompson and second-year guard Reed Sheppard more than they envisioned this year. Houston finished second in the West last season and could be a team with the weapons to make some noise in the competitive conference."
The writer placed Houston in the tier of championship contenders, which was his top tier.
Houston entered the offseason lacking guard depth, particularly point guard depth and failed to add any such players amid their flurry of moves. Ditto for their lack of long-range shooting, as they failed to add viable 3-point specialists, despite finishing 21st in 3-point percentage and 22nd in 3-point makes.
The Rockets still have viable wing depth -- in fact more than most -- which is an advantage. They also boast one of the league's best trios in Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, and Amen Thompson.
This makes Curtis's prediction a valid one.