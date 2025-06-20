Despite Trade Rumors, Jalen Green Has Been Working on His Mid-Range Game
As the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers heads to Game 7 Sunday, the Houston Rockets are preparing for the June 25 draft and upcoming free agency. The Rockets, more than any team, have been involved in multiple trade rumors.
The main trade rumor has involved the Rockets and the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were one of the biggest disappointments in the league last season, as they missed the playoffs despite having three former All-Stars on their team. One of those All-Stars is Kevin Durant, who has been mentioned as a possible trade target of the Rockets for most of the season.
The player most mentioned when it comes to the Rockets sending out in a trade has been Jalen Green. Despite Green having the best overall season of his career, it ended in disappointing fashion as Green struggled in the Rockets' first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Green struggled with the Warriors' trapping defense as they took away his driving lanes and forced him off the 3-point line. Green, now heading into his fifth season, is still trying to develop his overall offensive game, which includes his mid-range game.
Despite the NBA as a whole leaning more toward 3-pointers and points in the paint, the mid-range game still plays an integral part in a team's offensive success. The Rockets are not a team that shoots a lot of mid-range shots, and that includes Green.
Green shot 2.4 shots a game from 10-19 feet and shot 35 percent from that distance. The percentage is concerning, as it dropped from the previous season when Green shot close to 40 percent from that range. For Green to take the next step in his offensive game, he will need to integrate more mid-range shots into his arsenal in the future.
Green has posted several videos this offseason showing his workout routine, and most of the videos have been him working on his midrange game.
In the above video, it seems Green is working on fighting through contact and still being able to get off his mid-range shot. Working at the free throw line and at the elbow. As mentioned earlier, this is an area that Green didn't operate in that much this past season.
Players releasing workout videos in the offseason isn't anything new, but if Green can implement more mid-range shots into his game next season, it will go a long way in him unlocking his full offensive game.