Rockets Make Potential Mistake in Recent Mock Trade
We all love a good homecoming story. It makes for good cinema.
It's always great to see a fairytale ending, because it doesn't happen often.
The Houston Rockets have had a few of those. In fact, the greatest player in the history of the franchise in Hakeem Olajuwon, played at nearby University of Houston. Olajuwon won two titles in the city he starred at collegiately, and won his second with Clyde Drexler, his collegiate teammate.
It pulls on the heartstrings and gives the warm and fuzzies.
Most of the time. There are exceptions, as in the case of the proposed mock trade between the Rockets and Detroit Pistons, as proposed by Pistons beat writer Swoosh Shrestha.
The deal would send Rockets second-year guard Reed Sheppard -- who the franchise selected third overall in 2023 -- in exchange for Marcus Sasser, who starred collegiately for the Houston Cougars.
Let's hear the reasoning.
"The Rockets don’t have a true bonafide scorer coming off their bench. The need for more isolation scoring was obvious last season.
This problem will continue to exist when Durant is on the bench or resting for a game."
The writer continued.
"Marcus Sasser is capable of elite isolation scoring. His efficiency and per-minute numbers in iso situations last season were actually towards the top of the league and he can thrive on a team that offers him that role in limited minutes."
The writer then mentioned Sasser's collegiate days at Houston, noting that it would be a feel-good story for Houston sports fans.
That's all good and well, but those fans don't want to see their favorite team get fleeced in a trade.
To be fair, he mentions that Houston would likely ask for additional draft compensation. However, Houston wouldn't do this deal at all.
Sasser isn't the same NBA prospect as Sheppard. They aren't in college anymore.
Sheppard's long-range shooting could be an answer to arguably the Rockets' biggest need, as they've ranked in the bottom ten of the league in 3-point shooting in each of Ime Udoka's first two seasons with the Rockets.
Sheppard made over 52 percent of his triples at Kentucky, which was first in the entire nation (and also unreal for a guard).
It is true that Sheppard was buried on the depth chart as a rookie -- which happens on a deep team like the Rockets.
But some of that depth was opened up with the Durant trade, as Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green free up guard depth.
And the Rockets didn't add any 3-point specialists this offseason, in spite of their activity. Nor did they add a guard.
That means Sheppard's opportunity will come this season.
We can pass on this homecoming story.