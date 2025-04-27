Did Rockets Miss Opportunity With Warriors' Jimmy Butler Injured?
The Houston Rockets had a chance to steal a game on the road against the Golden State Warriors, but they fell 104-93 in Game 3 to trail 2-1 in the series.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko believes that the Rockets blew a golden opportunity to take a lead in the series, especially with Jimmy Butler on the sidelines with a pelvic contusion.
"The Rockets missed a golden opportunity to snatch back control of the series, surrendering a 13-point lead and failed to capitalize against a Warriors team missing star wing Jimmy Butler," Iko wrote.
"No Rocket finished the game with more than 17 points. More importantly, Houston’s defensive scheme, which has been solid for most of this series, lost Curry on numerous occasions — an inexcusable offense given Butler’s absence. The veteran guard torched the Rockets, his presence a constant reminder of the level Houston is yet to reach. To make matters worse, the Rockets, the league’s worst free-throw shooting team during the regular season, missed 10 of their 24 trips to the line in an 11-point loss.
"Nothing about this matchup makes a ton of sense through three games, and neither the eye nor numbers test will make it any easier to digest. But the playoffs have always been about completing a job, and in Curry, the Rockets have a problem they’ve yet to fully solve. But then again, neither has anyone else."
The Rockets will face the Warriors tomorrow at 9 p.m. CT from inside the Chase Center.