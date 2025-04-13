Dillon Brooks Plays Massive Role For Rockets' Playoff Run
Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks is a major reason why the team has jumped from No. 11 to 2 in the Western Conference standings over the past year.
Brooks has arguably had his best NBA season to date, and The Athletic insider Kelly Iko added context as to why that is the case.
"He’s having the best shooting season of his career, flirting with 40 percent from 3 on 6.3 attempts per game, but it’s not just his floor spacing that gives Houston some diversity — it’s what he does elsewhere with the ball in his hands," Iko writes.
"Udoka has restored a great deal of confidence in Brooks’ approach, not simply relegating him to a catch-and-shoot option but one that can put the ball on the floor, create from the elbows and get creative. His 45.9 effective field goal percentage on midrange pull-ups isn’t groundbreaking, but it’s the highest mark on any rotational perimeter player on the roster. And given the emotional angle against his former team, I would expect a heavy dosage of Brooks looks."
Brooks will play a massive part on offense in the playoffs for the Rockets, but he will also be a big contributor on the defensive end. If Brooks can play at a high level on both ends of the floor for Houston, the Rockets could be making a very deep playoff run.
Brooks and the Rockets will play in their final regular season game against the Denver Nuggets at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center.