Do Houston Rockets Have More Offseason Moves to Make?
The Houston Rockets have been one of the more active teams on several fronts this offseason, be it trading, signing and more.
They’ve made numerous moves to bolster their squad, jumping up to the second-best odds to win the NBA title next season, only behind the now-reigning champion Thunder.
It started with acquiring Kevin Durant, longtime super-scorer and an all-timer who seamlessly blends into lineups as a 6-foot-10 jump shooter. While the team had to offload two starters in former No. 2 pick Jalen Green and stingy veteran Dillon Brooks, it made sense given the team’s offensive limitations and need for minutes for up-and-coming young stars.
The team then made a variety of signings, re-inking Steven Adams, and nabbing rotational contributors in wing Dorian Finney-Smith and former Rockets center Clint Capela.
Lastly, the team off-loaded young wing Cam Whitmore to the Washington Wizards in exchange for future draft capital, a move that seemed to be on the horizon given lack of real playing time and his attitude toward it.
All in all, the Rockets have made serious additions and trimmed the fat from their roster, seemingly moving forward with one of the best teams in the league. But should they be done making moves?
While decision-maker Rafael Stone is sure to keep the phone lines open, all signs point to the Rockets being a contending-level team as is.
The squad still has now-All-Star Alperen Sengun leading the charge in the frontcourt, with a variety of center pairings in Adams and Capela. Durant offers the team's new leading scorer, capable of filling it up at all three levels, and the team still has a plethora of young talent in Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason and plenty more.
All in all, the Rockets can take their new-look roster into next season and hope to contend in one of the tougher Western Conference's ever.