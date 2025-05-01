Do Houston Rockets Need a Superstar?
The Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors in a dominant fashion Wednesday night to make the series 3-2.
Although Fred VanVleet did not play too well to start the series, he has started to heat up over the last two games. Jalen Green has also not been great, even though this is the first playoff series of his career. Alperen Sengun has been consistently good in this series, and last night, Amen Thompson showed why he is considered "untouchable" in trade talks.
This series has been a dogfight. However, Houston has shown that they may need a closer and superstar player. The Rockets' offense caters to everyone on the team. One night, Green could go off, and the next it could be VanVleet. There is no telling who it will be on any given night, but that could also be a good thing.
It could be a good thing because it forces defenses to make several different game plans, and they may not know who will play well for Houston that game.
The Rockets have a great ability to trick opponents this way. Most teams, like the Warriors, will obviously game-plan to find ways to take Green out of the game. Dillon Brooks stepped up last night, and exceeded. Golden State looked lost trying to defend him and Thompson. VanVleet started the game hot, so they planned to try and slow him down. Their ability to defer to the hot hand is great for Houston and something that it should weaponize.
Does Houston need a closer? This series is starting to show exactly what the Rockets need.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's name is starting to fly around rumors rapidly, and some people are pointing at him for a trade. Trae Young and Ja Morant, as well as Kevin Durant, are names that have been in trade rumors too.
Due to its volatile offense the Rockets can also lose this way. Some nights, no one gets hot. Having a closer, and someone who is always reliable with the ball in their hands, could especially get Houston to that next level.