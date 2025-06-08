Do the Rockets Have Enough Rim Protection to Compete?
The Houston Rockets ascended to new heights this season by using an elite defense and even offensive production. They dominated teams defensively and consistently crashed the glass at a higher rate than their opponents. Houston made a name for itself with the defensive effort on the perimeter, as the team has several wings and guards who play impactful on-ball defense. However, there is another key element to any team's defense: paint protection.
Rockets followers have voiced their concerns surrounding what some might consider a lack of a rim-protecting big, but there are a few reasons the Rockets are likely in a better spot than they're expected to be.
The defensive improvement by Alperen Sengun was one of the main storylines this season. He refined his ability to stay ahead of difficult matchups, and he also enhanced his defensive intelligence, reducing the number of unnecessary fouls he had committed earlier in his career.
Sengun's increased defensive abilities contributed to Houston's jump this season. The Stephen Silas era of Houston hoops features several talented but undisciplined players
Things have entirely changed under Head Coach Ime Udoka, and Sengun has expressed his desire to be coached hard to bring out the best in his game. His increased intelligence helps him slide over to contest shots at the rim. Sengun has had several highlight blocks this season, and could track to see more if he keeps the same level of improvement from year to year.
Jabari Smith Jr. is another example of a big man who can slide over to provide help defense and block shots. His length helps him contest shots at the rim, but he's also quick enough to recover if he or a teammate is beaten to the first step.
Smith Jr. is slightly different since he doesn't have to provide as much on offense as Sengun does, so he comes in more as a defensive specialist and floor spacer for the Rockets. Both players took a step forward this season defensively, and their improvements were vital for helping the Rockets become one of the best defenses in the league. The front office is likely fine with the level of defense they provide in the paint, especially when the overall defense is so elite.