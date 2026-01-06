Kevin Durant Hit the Coldest Gesture After Sinking Game-Winning Three Against Suns
Revenge is oh so sweet.
Although the Rockets and Suns have met already this season, Kevin Durant still was clearly enjoying himself when he got some payback on his former team Monday by hitting a clutch game-winning three-pointer to give Houston a 100-97 win over Phoenix. As the game was tied at 97 points apiece, Durant received an inbound from Jabari Smith Jr. with five seconds left and multiple Suns defenders in his grill.
He took the shot anyway, getting over Royce O’Neale to sink a dagger with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock. The moment sent the crowd inside Houston’s Toyota Center into a tizzy as the superstar forward stood on the floor, signaling for his former team to get up out of there.
Check out the awesome shot and celebration below:
Durant had 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on the night, but he struggled from the three-point line, making just two of his twelve attempts. He came up big when the Rockets needed it, though, calling game when he was presented the opportunity.
“All my three-pointers felt good leaving my hand,” he said postgame amid MVP chants from the home crowd. “Some of them hit the back rim, too strong. And I’m like, ‘I’m going to hit one at some point.’ I kept telling the team that I’m going to hit a three at some point and by the grace of God it was the last one.”
The Suns dealt Durant to the Rockets over the offseason in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, and five second-round picks. After two-plus seasons in Phoenix, the 2014 NBA MVP agreed to a two-year, $90 million extension upon arrival in Houston.
In Durant’s first season with the Rockets, he’s averaging 25.7 points, five rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 42.6% from three. Over his short tenure thus far in Houston, no moment was sweeter than this one.