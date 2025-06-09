Does Trading the No. 10 Pick Make the Most Sense for the Rockets?
As the NBA Finals head to Indianapolis for Game 3, the other 28 teams in the league continue to prep for the upcoming draft on June 29. The Rockets, for the fifth-straight season, have a top 10 pick in the draft. The Rockets currently hold the No. 10 overall pick via a trade with the Phoenix Suns
The Rockets have become very familiar with the lottery as they have been drafting in the lottery since 2021. Of course, that season the Rockets drafted Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, which was a result of going all in on their rebuilding phase. After four seasons of lottery picks, the Rockets are one of the youngest teams in the NBA.
Having too much young talent is a problem most teams would love to have, as younger players are usually under their first rookie contract. The Rockets have five players under 23 years of age who are in their main rotation. Having that many good young players can also become an issue when it comes to playing time and game experience.
The Rockets have tried to combat the experience issue by bringing in players like Fred VanVleet, Steven Adams, and Dillon Brooks to help show the younger players how to win in the NBA. Playing time is also an issue, as the Rockets try to develop their younger players while also winning. The number of first-round picks who need playing time has led to some players, like Cam Whitmore and even rookie Reed Sheppard, rarely seeing the floor this season.
That leads to the Rockets' No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft. Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone has mentioned that they do take into consideration the fact that incoming draft picks may not get to see the playing time they need to gain experience when your team already has several recent lottery picks.
Stone said even last year, before the 2024 draft, that current roster construction could play a part in whether they would consider trading last season's No. 4 pick. The Rockets did hold onto the number four pick, drafting Reed Sheppard, but Sheppard, as mentioned earlier, had a hard time cracking the rotation.
The logical next step for the Rockets would be to trade the No. 10 pick. The Rockets have been mentioned in most trade scenarios this offseason because they have multiple high-value future draft picks and young talent that other teams would want in a trade. For the Rockets, it makes sense to either use that lottery pick in a trade or even trade out or back in the current draft to gain even more future draft picks.
Even though adding more picks in the future will possibly bring in more young players, it is more likely in a few years that some of the current younger players may not be on the roster due to wanting bigger contracts or if they are part of a trade.
The Rockets are in a great position. They are still a relatively young team, but they were also able to win 52 games despite being one of the youngest teams in the NBA. If you do bring in another young player, they will more than likely spend most of the season either on the bench or in the G League with the Vipers.
Whatever path the Rockets choose, they are in a great position this coming offseason. However, trading their upcoming lottery pick makes the most sense for the current Rockets and going forward.