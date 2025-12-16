Will the Rockets Seek a Point Guard on the Trade Market?

The Houston Rockets have been good offensively. Great, even.

By the numbers, at least. Houston ranks second in offensive rating, fifth in scoring, and third in 3-point shooting.

They also rank in the bottom-ten in turnovers. In addition, they rank bottom ten in passes per game.

The devil is always in the details. When you peel the onion back, you get the full context.

When you pop the hood, you get a true assessment.

Okay, I think that's enough of the adages and sayings.

The offensive efficiency is a bit inflated, due to all of the second chance points and offensive rebounds.

(Steven Adams is a human cheat code).

Many of the Rockets' offensive possessions mirror hero ball. Or save me ball.

In other words, Kevin Durant taking last second bail out shots.

The Rockets could clearly use a traditional point guard to bring the ball up the court and help them get into their sets and actions.

Amen Thompson has taken on that role but it takes him away from what he excels at, which is cutting, slashing and getting to the rim.

He'd be better suited in an off-ball capacity. Reed Sheppard, on the other hand, has potential as an on-ball creator, but he's been utilized in more of an off-ball type of role.

The best option, as it pertains to running the offense, I easily Alperen Sengun.

It has always been the best option, as well.

Especially in the half court. But the Rockets don't consistently go to that.

Trade season is here, however, and presents the Rockets somewhat of an opportunity to address this issue.

December 15th marked the date that the free agent moratorium was lifted, meaning the Rockets can now trade anyone who was signed to a deal this past offseason.

ESPN's panel of writers questions whether the Rockets will possibly seek an upgrade at point guard this trade season.

"When starter Fred VanVleet tore his ACL in September, there were questions about who would assume that role. Have the first two months proven Houston can win with its point-guard-by-committee approach? Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and even point-center Alperen Sengun have taken the mantle. Houston ranks fourth in offensive efficiency despite having the second-worst turnover ratio in the league."

The Rockets would likely have to move VanVleet (depending on which point guard they'd target) and he'd have to sign off on it. If they were truly targeting a difference maker.