Draft Loses Luster For Rockets After Trade
The 2025 NBA Draft may not be an overly productive one for the Houston Rockets. They entered the season with just two picks: a first-round pick conveyed from the Phoenix Suns and a second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The draft brought some intrigue while the Rockets possessed what would have been the Suns' No. 10 overall pick. However, Houston got its greatest value by packaging the pick, along with a haul of others, in a blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant.
Five second-round picks were included as the Suns regained ownership of their first-round pick. Going to Phoenix along with the No. 10 pick are this year's No. 59 pick, two from next season, one in 2030, and one in 2032. Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks were the player assets included to help match salaries for the transfer.
Houston effectively traded out of the draft to acquire Durant. The Rockets have decided that their championship window is now open, having gained confidence in the Ime Udoka-led team in each of the last two seasons. Bringing in Durant brought more immediate value to the team than adding a young player who could be another victim of draft picks to quality teams.
Usually, it takes some time for young players to earn their way into the rotation on good teams. Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard are prime examples of talented players buried in the rotation.
The Rockets may not be done with moves, as their war chest still contains several picks, including two first-round and two second-round picks in the 2027 draft. Houston could add more quality players to the team through trade if the team still needs tweaks to compete at the highest level this upcoming season.
The Rockets have fully bought into their belief that the team is ready to compete as soon as this season. The youth Houston will spend time focusing on this summer are already on the roster as, Sheppard, Whitmore, Tari Eason, and Jabari Smith Jr. figure to have elevated roles this upcoming season.