The Rockets Are Winning With Homegrown Talent

When Alperen Sengun is healthy and playing, Houston Rockets' Head Coach Ime Udoka's starting five will include four players that were drafted and developed by the team. The roster construction is built of complementary players that contribute to the team's overall success. It has been a good example of team building throughout the draft as the Rockets have leveled up to a contending level team.

The team's success starts with one of the first draft picks of the rebuild in Alperen Sengun.

Sengun has become the offensive hub as he as developed as an All-Star caliber player. His creativity on offense and improved defensive efforts have made him an invaluable part of Houston's success since they've been competing at a high level.

His playmaking has unlocked the team's offense as players like Kevin Durant can get open opportunities from his passing and gravity. Fellow draft picks Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. have also gotten increased scoring opportunities from the impact of Sengun's play.

Thompson and Smith Jr. have brought their own unique impact to the team as well.

Thompson is one of the team's best defenders and one of Houston's most energetic offensive players. His elite athleticism adds a vertical element for the team that puts pressure on the rim.

Smith Jr. puts pressure on defenses from the outside, but he has improved as a scorer within the three-point arc. His ability to stretch the defense has helped the Rockets have one of the best three-point percentages in the league so far this season.

Another Rockets' draft pick, Tari Eason, has also provided some elite shooting to help the team's percentage. He is also one of the team's best perimeter defenders, and he helps Thompson hold down opposing offensive players. The Rockets defensive presence has been established by Thompson and Eason as they put consistent effort against opposing offenses.

Reed Sheppard is one of Houston's most recent draft picks, and the Rockets are hoping he can soak up as much game as possible from the injured Fred VanVleet to develop into a future lead ball handler for the team.

Sheppard has shown some potential as a ball handler, slipping into the mid range around screens to take efficient shots. He has also stretched the floor as one of the team's best three-point shooters.

The Rockets are competing with mostly a roster of their own draft picks. It's a formula that some of the best teams have committed to, and now the Rockets are getting the results to match the effort they spent building the roster through the draft.