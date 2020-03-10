Rockets guards Eric Gordon and Ben McLemore are both active for Houston's matchup with the Timberwolves on Tuesday, head coach Mike D'Antoni announced.

Both players were listed as questionable on Tuesday's injury report. Gordon has missed Houston's last two games due to right knee soreness, while McLemore sat out Sunday's loss to the Magic due to gastroenteritis.

The Rockets return to full strength in the midst of their worst stretch of the season. Houston has lost four straight games, with three of the four defeats coming against teams under .500. Both D'Antoni and James Harden referred to Sunday's loss against Orlando as the low point in the Rockets' season. Perhaps the additions of Gordon and McLemore can turn the tide.

Gordon enters Tuesday night looking to end a dismal shooting stretch. The Indiana product is averaging just 10.6 points per game since Feb. 1, shooting 33.7% from the field and 23% from three. Of the 204 players to register at least 100 catch-and-shoot attempts in 2019-20, Gordon ranks No. 198 in field-goal percentage.

McLemore is enjoying a career resurgence in his first year with the Rockets. The Kansas product is averaging 23 minutes per game this season (his highest mark since 2014-15), and McLemore leads the Rockets with a 39.2% mark from three. McLemore trails only new additions DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green among the Rockets in net rating in 2019-20.

Houston enters Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota sixth in the West at 39–24. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 7 p.m. CT.