ESPN Analyst Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Rockets' Amen Thompson
By now, the rest of the NBA world is recognizing the talents of Amen Thompson. Not too long ago, he was a major fan favorite among Houston Rockets fans, with some outsiders noting his potential. Now he is a prominent figure in the next generation of stars, projected to take a major leap.
Through two seasons, Thompson has shown immense potential and was most recently a cog in the Houston Rockets' rise to relevance in 2025. As the Rockets soared to 52-30, he averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
What's more impressive is that he only started in 42 regular-season games. Thompson hasn't even given us a real taste of what he can do.
This season, we should get just that. Alongside newcomer Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the 6-foot-7 wing should thrive. He is already one of the best all-around defenders in the league and is starting to develop as an on-ball scorer.
So many people are starting to believe in Thompson, including ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. The former NBA veteran made a bold claim regarding Houston's third-year guard on NBA Today.
"[The Rockets] are gonna get out and run, but they're gonna get stops," Perkins said. "And it's gonna be led by their best defender in Amen Thompson, who I believe is going to challenge Victor Wembanyama in the next few years as the best two-way player in the game."
Wembanyama, who was drafted three spots ahead of Thompson, has led the league in blocks through each of his first two seasons (3.6 per game in 2024, 3.8 per game in 2025). The 2023-24 Rookie of the Year is already spectacular on both sides of the ball, making an All-Star team in year two.
Despite standing at 7-foot-3, Wembanyama can guard the perimeter well for a center. His height, wingspan and athleticism make him a capable defender in almost any setting.
However, Thompson could be just as elite for those same reasons. He is built as the prototypical All-Defensive player, and has the numbers to back it up through his first two seasons as well. It's also important to note that Houston ranked top-five in defensive rating last year, and Thompson was the biggest reason for that.
After making the All-Defensive First Team last season, the 22-year-old has the potential to be one of the best ball-stoppers in the game. Perhaps he could take home a Defensive Player of the Year award if Houston continues to succeed with his numbers improving.