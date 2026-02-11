ESPN's Kendrick Perkins: 'We Need to Give Props to Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.'

Jabari Smith Jr.'s final bucket in Tuesday night's victory over the LA Clippers proved to be the final dagger and nail in the coffin in the game.

It essentially secured Houston's victory over a Clippers team that's been the NBA's best team over the last six weeks.

Although their personnel looked significantly different, especially in comparison to how the Clippers looked when they beat the Rockets in December.

Smith finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two stocks and three assists.

A good all-around game.

In fact, the Rockets were +13 with him on the floor.

Granted, plus/minus isn't a widely accepted stat, as it can be incredibly flawed, at times.

But Smith was a game-high in that category (although his offensive efficiency wasn't great --4-of-11).

Smith had a rough stretch to start the year.

He averaged 13.6 points (on 12.9 shots), 38.2 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from three, 70.5 percent from the foul line and 48.5 percent true shooting through 17 games in January.

This month has been night and day.

He's averaging 16.8 points (on just 11.4 shots), 47.4 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from three, 85.7 percent from the foul line and 63.4 percent true shooting.

On Tuesday, he was flashed good two-way ability and held his own against LA Clippers All-Star Kawhi Leonard defensively.

Leonard had 24 points on 19 shots, which is a far cry from his 41-point explosion against the Rockets, which came on just 23 shots.

Smith has now racked up two consecutive double-doubles and has amassed a total of 11 double-doubles on the year.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins gave the Rockets forward a shout out, noting a correlation between Smith's stellar games and Houston's success.

"One person we need to give more props to is Jabari Smith Jr. When he has great games, the Rockets are so much better. He elevates them and takes them to a whole another notch.

It was times in the fourth quarter where it seemed like Jabari Smith was their go-to guy. They were actually going to him to be a playmaker and he delivered."

Perkins' comments came after Houston's victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

Houston takes the court one last time before the All-Star break, facing off against the Clippers once more, which will be the last match between the two squads this season.