Experience Could Threaten Rockets With NBA Playoffs Around the Corner
With the NBA playoffs right around the corner, conference seeding is starting to seriously take shape, and first-round matchups are becoming realized. The Eastern Conference is a lot clearer than the Western Conference, which is seeing constant movement within the top 10. The Houston Rockets hold a claim for the second seed, but their first-round matchup is still pending.
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors are tied for the sixth seed in the conference, and unless the Rockets drop to the third seed, the winner of the 7-8 Play-In Tournament game will face Houston.
All of Houston's potential matchups are serious threats for a few reasons, but one stands alone: experience. The Rockets' young core hasn't even seen Play-In action, much less the playoffs.
Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams are veteran leaders who can provide such experience, but there are serious concerns surrounding VanVleet's inconsistency and Adams' production. The true stars of the Rockets are Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson.
The Warriors are perhaps Houston's biggest nightmare in the first round. They've turned into one of the best teams in the league on both sides of the ball since trading for Jimmy Butler, pairing him with Rockets-killer Stephen Curry. People forget that Golden State is still less than three years removed from their 2022 championship run, which means the team still holds a more experience than people think.
The Clippers are also led by two aging stars with plenty of postseason experience. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are not to be taken lightly, and with the sudden surge in offense from Norman Powell, LA is also a legitimate threat to the Rockets.
There isn't a ton of pressure on Houston to perform, as no core in its first playoff run has that. However, the Rockets certainly have something to prove in a crowded conference. Teams can perform in the regular season, but we've seen lower seeds pull off upsets in the past. What has helped is that experience. Houston's young core will be put to the test come April. Can they make some noise despite the roster's lack of playoff appearances?