Former Rockets Coach Jeff Van Gundy Earns Praise From Clippers

Jeff Van Gundy coached the Houston Rockets from 2003-07.

ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs.
ESPN commentator Jeff Van Gundy during game four of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's been over 20 years since the Houston Rockets hired Jeff Van Gundy to replace the legendary Rudy Tomjanovich as the team's head coach.

Van Gundy, 63, was with the Rockets as their head coach from 2003-07, and has yet to hold a head coaching job since.

He's back on the sidelines this season with the Los Angeles Clippers after a long time building a career as a broadcaster, but Kawhi Leonard believes that he is a strong addition to the team's staff.

“I have to give credit to my coaching staff, starting with JVG, just being focused on that end,” Leonard said via The Athletic insider Law Murray. “Coming in with a passionate, aggressive mindset for us all. And it kind of (trickles) down to us. And then from there, there’s guys on the floor that want to guard. They’re not just pointing at me and telling me to take them."

Van Gundy's head coach (and former player with the Rockets) Tyronn Lue also spoke about his growth and prospects of leading a team once again.

“We’ve seen his work before, in New York, in Houston,” Lue said via Murray. “It all depends on if he wants to do it or not. I would hate to lose him, but he’s the most qualified. Like I said, it’s all up to JVG if he wants to coach and be a head coach again. … (He) changed our defense and our program defensively and brought us some things that we haven’t been accustomed to that’s worked. … He’s great for us. He’d be a great head coach again as well.”

Van Gundy could become a candidate with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns or Memphis Grizzlies for any of their head coaching vacancies.

