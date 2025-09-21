Former NBA Star Eager to See How Rockets Fare with Kevin Durant
The excitement is off the charts in H-Town ever since the arrival of Kevin Durant.
As it should be because Durant simply brings an immense level of pedigree for the Houston Rockets. Fresh from a 52-win campaign while being one of the surprise top teams in the NBA, imagine the look of the entire group on the court under the leadership of the superstar forward.
But considering Durant's previous stop before landing in the Space City, there’s still a significant skepticism if the Rockets will be able to deliver a huge lift-off in the 2025-26 season.
Iman Shumpert Looks Forward To Durant-Rockets Pairing
The past two-and-a-half NBA seasons were definitely forgettable at the side of Durant.
In the middle of the 2022-23 season, the Phoenix Suns landed a bold move by acquiring Durant. Striking a blockbuster deal with the Brooklyn Nets, the franchise orchestrated an all-out approach in hopes of winning their first-ever NBA title.
Yet in the end, their lofty aspirations turned to dust as the KD era in the Valley was nothing but disappointment. Despite presenting a spectacular trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, the Suns failed to meet expectations and even missed last year's NBA Playoffs.
In relation to this, many are looking forward to the upcoming partnership of Durant and the Rockets in the wake of the 36-year-old’s failed stint with the Suns. As such, Iman Shumpert wants to see how both sides will work it out especially in integrating the talent of Durant.
“I need to see Houston. I ain't going to lie. I need to see them early on to see if they got what it takes because the problem is when a superstar is added to a team already,” the former NBA star said on his No Limit! podcast. “Like, I know how well KD merged with the Warriors, but I also saw KD not really merge so well with Phoenix.
“You know what I'm saying? So, it's like you definitely have to alter how you play once it comes to a superstar talent coming in. That's all I want to see first. You know what I'm saying?”
Shumpert’s early take about Durant and the Rockets is valid and considerable. But in the end, it has to be noted that the franchise stands as a desirable destination for the future Hall of Famer in contrast to Phoenix.
The Rockets were coming off a successful season, becoming a top-two team in the Western Conference while just being one win away from making it to the second round. Besides, the team boasts incredible foundational pieces headlined by Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.
Unlike in the Suns wherein he saw three head coaches throughout his stay there, Durant is set to be embraced by a Rockets team that already has a comprehensive culture and structure under Ime Udoka. And add a fantastic front office being run by Rafael Stone that pulled a tremendous offseason retooling by signing top role players in Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela.
Everything is definitely yet to be seen about how things would unfold, but the Rockets are the best and most ideal place for Durant right now to contend and settle in for the rest of his career. From stability, system, and championship potential, sky's the only limit for him and the Rockets to defy the odds and completely conquer the new season.