Former Rocket Cited as Player Who Potentially Benefited Most from Olympics
In 2019-20, the Houston Rockets chose to adopt the microball strategy, for the sole purpose of maximizing Russell Westbrook. The idea was to essentially put Westbrook at the center position on offense, allowing him to attack the lane and blow past opposing big men.
Gone was Clint Capela, who was dealt for Robert Covington. But the Rockets didn't intend to go centerless full-time.
They tried reeling in Nerlens Noel but were unsuccessful. Instead, they settled on Bruno Caboclo, the 2014 fringe lottery pick who they landed at the trade deadline.
Ultimately, the 6-foot-9 Caboclo didn't get much of an opportunity, as he found it difficult to win then-Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni over.
In a very small sample size, Caboclo played well, averaging 19.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 3.5 blocks per 36 minutes, while also shooting 61.8 percent true shooting. Caboclo came back the following season but was released by the Rockets shortly thereafter and hasn't played an NBA game since.
However, Caboclo suited up for Brazil in the Olympics and showed out, dropping 33 points and 17 rebounds in a victory over Japan, becoming the first player to score at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in an Olympic game since 1972 (Clifford Luyk). He then scored 30 points against Team USA.
Adam Taylor of Yardbarker cited Caboclo as one of three former NBA players whose play in the Paris Olympics could land them another shot in the NBA.
"Bruno Caboclo spent seven years in the NBA before bouncing out of the league in 2021. He has played for the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets, failing to find a home in any of those stops. However, his performances for Brazil may entice some front offices to take another look at the talented forward.
Caboclo represented Brazil four times while in Paris, averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds per outing. He shot 59% from the field and 55% from three-point range, proving that he could fit with an NBA team as a potential three-and-D wing."
Caboclo struggled in Brazil's first two games but obviously made up for it in a major way in Brazil's final two games.
Working against Caboclo is the fact that he spent seven years in the NBA already. Meaning there's nearly a decade of fairly recent tape on him.
It's hard to imagine four games outweighing seven seasons.
But it was a good showing nonetheless.
