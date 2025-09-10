Former Rockets Guard Reveals He Almost Reunited With the Team This Summer
As training camp approaches, the Houston Rockets still have room for one more roster spot with 14 of the 15 standard contracts given out. With the additions they made this summer, the Rockets have most of, if not all of their rotation set, but they could use another piece, whether it be to store as a reserve or a solid option off the bench.
One player who has tried to make an NBA comeback is former Houston point guard Patrick Beverley. Once a fan favorite for the franchise, the now-37-year-old could still be a serviceable floor general for a playoff or championship contender.
The 6-foot-2 Chicago native made a name for himself during his first few seasons in the league, spent with the Rockets. From 2012 to 2017, he became know to agitate opposing team's stars and be an on-ball pest, while also making some plays on the other side of the floor.
Beverley recently revealed via stream that he has been continuously working to get back to the NBA, and he's been working out with the Rockets. However, with Houston's cap situation, things haven't worked out.
"I was this close to signing for the Rockets," Beverley said. "That's why I've been in Houston. I've been in Houston working out with the Rockets for the last two, three weeks. I was really close, but with the cap, that don't have a lot of space, which means they can't really guarantee."
Houston still has to worry about extensions for players such as Kevin Durant and Tari Eason, which are obviously more of a priority than the last roster spot. The Rockets are nearing the first apron with players like Durant, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet making big money this season, along with other new additions.
Beyond this season, Eason could hit restricted free agency in 2026 if a deal isn't done before Oct. 20, while Amen Thompson's rookie extension looms for next year. The Rockets are a title contender, but they're starting to take risks with their payroll.
Beverley would still be a great addition for that last spot. After leaving the Rockets in their trade for Chris Paul back in 2017, he spent four seasons with the LA Clippers before bouncing around playoff teams. Beverley spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks before last playing for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel.