Former Rockets Guard Sends Competitive Message to Houston in Farewell Letter
While it was speculated that the Jalen Green and Houston Rockets split would result in a bit of turmoil between the two parties, Green seems to be in good spirits following his farewell letter to Houston in an article from The Players' Tribune.
Green would poke fun at his former team on X at the release of his article, giving Houston fans a bit of relief as it appears there is no bad blood between the franchise and their former No. 2 overall pick.
"H-Town, thank you for everything!!!! When I drop 30 on y’all next season, remember the good times!" said Green in his post.
Green began his letter by showing love to the city of Houston and its amazing fan base, explaining what makes the city so special to him during his time there.
"You know what my favorite thing about Houston is? It’s really a city of go-getters. People from the outside, they don’t get it. They might look at H-Town as slow or Southern or whatever. But if you actually live here, you understand that it’s people from all over the world down here just trying to get their piece of the pie, and that’s why this place has such an amazing creative energy. The food, the music, the way people are …. Houston is one of the most underrated places in America, bro." Green said.
His article would be filled with sincerity and appreciation for the franchise that took a chance on him as their potential franchise player at just age 19. And while that may not have been the case, the former Rockets guard has no resentment towards the front office for moving on from him; instead, he welcomes the opportunity to play his former team and make it a competitive game every time, as he stated.
"What’s that thing that people are always saying in these moments? Don’t cry because it’s over? Smile because it happened? Bro, I’m smiling. It’s nothing but love for the Rockets. I’m sorry I gotta try to bust y’all a** now, but every time I see y’all, it’s gonna be love. I mean, I grew up here, for real. Some dudes just be saying that when they get traded, but I really came here at 19 years old still eating Skittles before games, and I’m leaving here as a father. It’s been a time, y’all." emphasized Green.
Heading into this season the Rockets and Suns are sure to lock up on multiple occasions which should allow Green to show out against the Rockets, however he will also need to hope he did not bite off more than he can chew with some of those playful statements as the Houston Rockets will also be geared to face off against their former point guard.