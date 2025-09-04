Former Rockets Star's Houston Investment Facing Major Business Debt
James Harden cemented his case as an all-time great wearing a Houston Rockets jersey. From winning the league MVP award in 2018 and showcasing historic scoring stretches, he brought a lot of thrills and unforgettable moments, leading the franchise for years.
Yet, despite the continued attention that Harden receives in his old stomping ground, that love isn’t enough anymore in terms of sustaining his off-court ventures within the city.
As reported by multiple sources, the well-known Houston restaurant of the former Rockets superstar is currently closed while facing debt as well as legal issues.
Located at 1911 Bagby St. in Houston, Harden’s Thirteen restaurant was closed out of $2.2 million in delinquent rents and other amounts due to the lease. A notice posted in the establishment stated that a new key will be provided to the Thirteen management should unsettled balances get cleared.
Midtown Scouts Square Property, the landlord of Thirteen, also sued Harden, Thirteens Hospitality Group, and 13 Strikes LLC for failure to pay rent while seeking $1 million for lease violations. The two entities inked a five-year lease way back in July 2020 and decided to extend it through Oct. 10 this year, with Harden himself signing a personal guarantee for rent payments. Yet in the end, the All-Star guard failed to settle it, and his restaurant didn't adhere to the improvements and fire code required by Houston government's standards.
Thirteen opened its doors to Houstonians in early 2021. Intriguingly, it was the year when Harden forced his way out of the Rockets in one of the most controversial NBA split-ups ever. From not attending the training camp, passively engaging himself, and criticizing the team’s structure and direction, Harden was ultimately traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster deal alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers.
The news about James Harden's current business ties in Houston is truly shocking. Now we can only wait to see what the 36-year-old will do next.
As such, Thirteen and the camp of Harden have yet to offer their comment about the restaurant’s sudden closure since it took a reopening from a four-month renovation just a year ago.
Harden previously declined his $36.3 million player option and ultimately inked a new two-year, $81.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason. He’ll be in town to face a brand-new Rockets team bannered by Kevin Durant for back-to-back games in mid-February next season.