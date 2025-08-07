Former Teammate of Houston Rockets Kevin Durant Has High Praise for His New Team
It seems like almost every NBA analyst has high hopes for this year's Houston Rockets team as they gear up for the new season to begin in the fall.
Whether it be playoffs or championship contention, plenty of media personnel have voiced their praise for the Rockets playing for a title next season, especially after the move for Kevin Durant this offseason.
Former teammate of Durant turned NBA analyst, Kendrick Perkins, recently sounded off on his thoughts for the Houston Rockets' future, having high praise for last season's No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Perkins played alongside Durant for multiple seasons with the Thunder. They might not have found championship success together, but the former NBA center had a front row seat to witness the Slim Reaper's Hall of Fame scoring ability.
"They’re the only team, in my opinion, that’s now looking eye to eye with the champs," said Perkins. "They had the pieces. They finished No. 2 in the Western Conference last year, and what did they lack? They lacked a closer. Jalen Green couldn’t be that."
Now with Durant in the fold, the soon-to-be 37-year-old forward will take over the role as Houston's primary scorer.
While Jalen Green may have given the Rockets a 21-point average in his fourth season, his inability to show up in big moments, plus the hot-and-cold playstyle, was not going to work as the head of this talented Houston team.
General manager Rafael Stone, who orchestrated this historic offseason for the Rockets, managed to keep a majority of the team's young core as he kept players like Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason off the table when making a deal for the future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
"They’re loaded and stacked with wings, and they were able to keep their young guys. Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr. They can play inside out, and they love to stretch the floor. They’ve got great depth and a hell of a coach (Ime Udoka)," stated Perkins on NBA Today.
Veteran players Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela were also added via free agency, while big man Steven Adams and starting point guard Fred VanVleet also opted for extensions with the Rockets rather than heading elsewhere this summer.
Perkins would have some high praise for his former teammate, saying, "Kevin Durant is that. Arguably, in my eyes, the greatest scorer to ever touch a basketball." Which he is not alone in saying, as plenty of fans and writers might agree with Big Perk's statement.
At his current pace, not only can Durant average 25 plus points for an 18th year, but he'd also stay on track to pass Michael Jordan on the NBA's All-Time scoring list this season.
The Rockets' front office has done everything it can to get its team ready for a title run next season. It is now in the players' and coaches' hands this fall to make it come to fruition. If coach Ime Udoka can get a fraction of an MVP-caliber season out of Durant alongside his rising stars, then Houston could very well cash in on a solid run this upcoming season.