Inside The Rockets

Free Agent Point Guards the Houston Rockets Can Add for Depth

The Houston Rockets may need to add one more guard to their loaded roster for next season.

Alec Elijah

Jan 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite all the great moves that the Houston Rockets front office have made during this offseason, their team may stil require depth at the point guard position.

While the Rockets could find another guard during their Summer League mini-camp, they can also benefit from adding a veteran guard in free agency, especially if they can find one to be a key rotational player.

With certain free agent guards still ready to start for a franchise, this could limit the players Houston can reach out too for their team next season but the market does have a few players that could make great additions.

Malcolm Brogdon (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Malcolm Brogdon (15)
Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) handles the ball during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old Malcolm Brogdon is looking to find a new franchise to join, and the Rockets could be a great spot for the veteran guard. Despite an injury-riddled 2024-25 season, Brogdon logged 24 games with Washington, averaging 12.7 points. 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds. While he may not be a dazzling guard, Brogdon has proven himself to be a key role player for five different franchises already, and on a team-friendly deal, he could see the Rockets as his sixth team.

Cory Joseph (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Cory Joseph (10)
Apr 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) reacts after making a basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A former first-round pick, Cory Joseph has made a career of being a rotational guard playing for seven different franchises in his NBA career. Coming off a solid year with the Orlando Magic, where Joseph logged 50 games, he found himself in an overflowed guard room, limiting his time on the court. As he looks for his next franchise, the Rockets could be a solid option for the NBA journeyman who could be a great addition to Houston's guard room, which is not as full as other teams in the league.

Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Bones Hyland (5)
Jan 22, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Bones Hyland (5) talks to referee Rodney Mott (71) during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

One player who seemingly has received the short end of the stick since his arrival in the league is the former first-round selection Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland. Playing for four franchises in four seasons, Hyland is once again on the hunt for a new franchise where he can prove to be of value, too. With the Houston Rockets in need of shooting, the front office could potentially inquire about Hyland joining their guard room to provide some much-needed depth and a sharpshooting role player off the bench.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/News