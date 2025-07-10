Free Agent Point Guards the Houston Rockets Can Add for Depth
Despite all the great moves that the Houston Rockets front office have made during this offseason, their team may stil require depth at the point guard position.
While the Rockets could find another guard during their Summer League mini-camp, they can also benefit from adding a veteran guard in free agency, especially if they can find one to be a key rotational player.
With certain free agent guards still ready to start for a franchise, this could limit the players Houston can reach out too for their team next season but the market does have a few players that could make great additions.
Malcolm Brogdon (Unrestricted Free Agent)
The 32-year-old Malcolm Brogdon is looking to find a new franchise to join, and the Rockets could be a great spot for the veteran guard. Despite an injury-riddled 2024-25 season, Brogdon logged 24 games with Washington, averaging 12.7 points. 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds. While he may not be a dazzling guard, Brogdon has proven himself to be a key role player for five different franchises already, and on a team-friendly deal, he could see the Rockets as his sixth team.
Cory Joseph (Unrestricted Free Agent)
A former first-round pick, Cory Joseph has made a career of being a rotational guard playing for seven different franchises in his NBA career. Coming off a solid year with the Orlando Magic, where Joseph logged 50 games, he found himself in an overflowed guard room, limiting his time on the court. As he looks for his next franchise, the Rockets could be a solid option for the NBA journeyman who could be a great addition to Houston's guard room, which is not as full as other teams in the league.
Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland (Unrestricted Free Agent)
One player who seemingly has received the short end of the stick since his arrival in the league is the former first-round selection Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland. Playing for four franchises in four seasons, Hyland is once again on the hunt for a new franchise where he can prove to be of value, too. With the Houston Rockets in need of shooting, the front office could potentially inquire about Hyland joining their guard room to provide some much-needed depth and a sharpshooting role player off the bench.