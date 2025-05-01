Giannis Antetokounmpo to Meet With Milwaukee Bucks: Trade to Rockets Imminent?
NBA trade rumors are perhaps the most volatile thing in sports. Nothing is ever guaranteed, and they can spread like wildfire while also evaporate in an instant. However, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation is at an all-time high after the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
For context, the Bucks have failed to give Antetokounmpo any sort of ammunition to make another run at the title after capturing it in 2021. Milwaukee suffered a second-round exit in 2022, then a first-round implosion to the Miami Heat in 2023.
After making a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard, the Bucks still couldn't find any steam, making this year the third in a row that they've gotten bounced in round one. It doesn't help that these last two were to the Pacers.
The Houston Rockets have been going in the opposite direction from Milwaukee, stacking up on young assets and slowly building a formidable rotation, while Milwaukee was starting to trend downward. This season, the rebuild came to fruition when the Rockets posted a 52-30 record, capturing the second seed in the Western Conference.
Houston is down 3-2 in round one at the moment, but that should tell you that they aren't quite there yet when talking about competing for the title. The Rockets still need that 'it' guy, the superstar to spearhead a title. Antetokounmpo has been rumored to be that player for some time.
'Giannis to Houston' rumors could be picking up serious steam in the coming weeks, with Shams Charania of ESPN reporting that the superstar is set to meet with the Bucks to discuss future plans.
The Rockets are among the highest-ranked teams on the list of suitors, perhaps only behind the Brooklyn Nets, who openly view Antetokounmpo as a prime target. However, the one strength that separates Houston from the rest, including Brooklyn, is its excess amount of assets.
The Rockets can make a blockbuster trade and still feel comfortable about their future. They have an immense number of young players with serious potential, some of whom haven't even seen rotation minutes this year.
Houston also has solid draft capital to make a deal and retain key picks. The franchise has six first-round selections through 2031, as well as seven second-round picks in that time frame. When it comes to draft capital, even if the Rockets give up a king's ransom for Antetokounmpo, they still have that young core to fall back on for the next few seasons.
The majority of the NBA is expected to be lined up with offers for Antetokounmpo. He's 30 years old and still playing the best basketball of his career. However, the Rockets could make the most enticing offer and bring the Greek Freak to Houston, where he could once again lead a championship team.