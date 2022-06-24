The Rockets have added a dynamic defender to their young core in Tari Eason

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets missed out on Duke's Paolo Banchero at pick No. 3, but their second pick during the 2022 NBA Draft landed the franchise their second most sought-after prospect on its draft board.

With the No. 17 pick, the Rockets took LSU's, Tari Eason.

Eason is a steal for Houston. He possesses all of the defensive attributes a team looks for when scouting prospects entering the draft. The Rockets' first pick of the night came by the way of Jabari Smith Jr. at pick No. 3.

"That would be really dope," Eason said when speaking to the media about joining the Rockets via Zoom Monday afternoon. "I've known Kevin [Porter Jr.] since high school, and I think it would be really cool if we all got to play together. Having an opportunity to go to a team where you have some familiar faces would be special."

Strengths:

The acquisition of Eason gives Houston a defender who can take the helm as their defensive anchor next season. The Rockets finished the 2021-22 season ranked as the league's worst defensive team.

Houston gave up an average of 118.2 points while netting a defensive rating of 116.4. A portion of the Rockets' defensive woes took place due to their inabilities to keep their opponents from scoring easy baskets around the rim by allowing an average of 53.2 points in the paint.

With the addition of Eason, the Rockets have a player who excels in shot-blocking and can step onto the perimeter and guard smaller and quicker players with his length and athleticism. Eason can create havoc in the passing lanes and challenge his opponent's shots with his 7-foot wingspan.

After Houston allowed an average of 14.7 points on second-chance opportunities last season, the addition of Eason will help the Rockets' rebounding woes.

Eason took home First-Team All-SEC honors during his lone season at LSU. He averaged 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 33 games for the Tigers.

"I see myself as a wing defender who can play some small-ball five," Eason said. "I can be plugged into a lot of different places and provide instant defense and energy."

Weakness:

Eason led LSU in scoring during the 2021-22 college basketball season. He averaged 16.9 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field, which marked a career-high following a modest year at Cincinnati in 2021.

Most of his scoring opportunities came from Eason having the ball in his hands and attacking downhill. But by joining a team with the likes of Smith, Jalen Green, and Kevin Porter Jr., Eason will not have a chance to utilize his talent as a point forward.

Eason's fit on the offensive side of the ball could come with some limitations. Despite shooting 35.9 percent from behind the arc, Eason's shot isn't consistent. Due to his unconventional jump-shot, it may become difficult for Silas to employ Eason as a pick-and-pop scoring option within Houston's offense.

