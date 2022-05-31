Rockets Draft: Is TyTy Washington Jr. A Realistic Choice For Rockets At No. 17?

TyTy Washington Jr. has increased his stock ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, but is the Kentucky point guard a realistic option for the Houston Rockets?

HOUSTON — TyTy Washington Jr. spent Friday afternoon participating in the Rep 1 Pro Day showcasing his skillset for every NBA personnel decision-maker. It was the first time Washington had an opportunity to display his on-court potential after opting not to participate in team scrimmages during the NBA Combine in Chicago.

Washington is entering the 2022 NBA Draft as a top-10 point guard prospect following a plausible freshman campaign at Kentucky. He averaged 12.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field for the Wildcats, to go along with 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 31 games.

Washington's unknown stock made his decision to enter the draft a surprise, but the 20-year-old combo guard has established himself as a solid first-round pick come June 23.

Nearly every mock draft has Washington taken within the first round. And the latest mock draft from ESPN features the Houston Rockets taking a chance on Washington at pick No. 17 via the Brooklyn Nets.

"I feel like I am one of the truest point guards coming out in this year's draft," Washington said during his media availability at the draft combine. "Even though I played off the ball most of the season — that is what my team needed. My team needed me to make baskets and score. Coach [John] Calipari always told me that it wasn't a knock that I played off the ball. But he felt it was best for the team."

Washington held several interviews at the combine but did not meet with the Rockets. Houston is committed to Kevin Porter Jr. starting at point guard for another season while giving Daishen Nix a chance to prove his worth as a backup in 2022.

But should the Rockets take a chance on Washington, Houston will be acquiring a point guard NBA scouts have deemed as a high-IQ prospect who has an adequate mid-range game.

"After the season, coach Calipari told me that I did a lot of great things to help myself and the team this past season," Washington said. "He told me it would be best for me to test the waters. Once I started the process, the feedback I received has been good. I am confident in myself and decided to stay in the draft."

His ability to facilitate the ball could be his best yet underrated on-court attribute. During Kentucky's 92-77 victory over Georgia on Jan. 8, Washington set a school record for most assists in a single game with 17. Kentucky's previous record for most assists in a single contest stood for more than a decade after John Wall notched 16 in 2009.

The most significant knock against Washington is his insufficient play on the defensive side of the ball. Given coach Stephen Silas' desire to enhance the Rockets' defensive play next season makes Washington to Houston an unlikely scenario.

The Rockets have several options in play with the No. 17 pick in hopes of adding talent to their current roster. But the selection of Washington doesn't seem likely for Houston.

