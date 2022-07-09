How To Watch: Rockets Jabari Smith Vs Chet Holmgren's Thunder

The Houston Rockets are seeking their first win of the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LAS VEGAS — The Thomas & Mack Center will host the Houston Rockets for Game 2 of Summer League play Saturday evening in a match against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Josh Christopher scored a game-high 22 points in Houston's summer league opener, but the Rockets fell 91-77 to the Orlando Magic Thursday night.

"His [Josh Christopher's] level of aggressive was good for us, and it is important," coach Rick Higgins said. "He is one of the guys we are going to rely upon to put pressure on the defense. I loved the way he played. But I think he could play better."

Jabari Smith Jr. notched 10 points and seven rebounds in his unofficial NBA debut while being outplayed by his draftmate, Paolo Banchero. Banchero led Orlando to a win over Houston with 17 points, six assists, and four rebounds.

Houston's summer league contest against Oklahoma City will mark the second consecutive game Smith will play his draft counterpart with a match against Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren appeared in two out of the Thunder's three Summer League contests in Utah, where he averaged 17.0 points and 9.5 rebounds.

"I am looking forward to playing everybody," Smith said following practice on Tuesday. "Honestly, it doesn't matter which team we are playing — I am just excited to be playing with my new teammates and organization. It's about getting out there and competing."

Smith admitted a part of his on-court drive in Las Vegas is to show the Magic and Thunder what they missed by passing on his services. But his top priority is to lead the Rockets to a summer league title.

Here's how to watch Saturday's summer league contest, with game times, TV details and injury reports.

How to watch Rockets vs. Thunder

WHO : Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

: Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder WHAT : NBA Summer League - Game 2

: NBA Summer League - Game 2 WHEN : 7:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 9

: 7:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, July, 9 WHERE : Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV

: Thomas & Mack Center Las Vegas, NV TV: ESPN

Rockets' Projected Starting Lineup

Daishen Nix, Josh Christopher, Tario Eason, Anthony Lamb, Jabari Smith Jr.

Injuries

Usman Garuba - Left Ankle Injury (Questionable)

