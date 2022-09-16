Ex-Rockets Guard Dennis Schroder Signs One-Year Deal To Join Lakers

HOUSTON — With the start of training camp less than two weeks away, Dennis Schroder's free agency is over.

As first reported by The Athletic, Schroder has agreed to a one-year $2.64 million deal to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. The news of Schroder's free agency decision came following an impressive 30-point performance during Germany's 96-91 EuroBasket defeat to Spain Friday evening.

Schroder has had an impressive run for Germany during the EuroBasket tournament, averaging 21.6 points and 7.3 assists.

The Lakers' current point guard corps features a trio of players who played at least one season with the Houston Rockets in Schroder, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

Los Angeles went 42-30 during the 2020-21 season with Schroder. The franchise tried to re-sign the veteran point guard last summer, but Schroder opted for the latter. He signed with the Celtics on a one-year deal worth $5.8 million, while the Lakers offered a four-year contract extension worth up to $84 million.

Schroder played in 61 games for the Lakers and averaged 15.4 points on 43.7 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Rockets acquired Schroder in a trade deadline deal on Feb. 10 in exchange for Daniel Theis. Houston also landed Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando in the trade. He appeared in 15 games during the second half of last season and averaged 10.9 points and 5.9 assists.

You can follow Coty Davis on Twitter @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN