Houston Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas: 'I Feel Like They Are Motivated'

Right now is the prime time for optimism in the NBA. Training camp is on the horizon, and every team is 0-0 again with a chance to be better than they were before.

When it comes to the Houston Rockets, who have been a Western Conference bottom-dweller over the last two years, it would be hard for them to not improve during the 2022-23 season. With the season less than one month away from tipping off, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is feeling good about the confidence he sees radiating from his roster.

“I feel good. I feel like the team is connected. I feel like they are motivated. They are talented and competitive," Silas told the Houston Chronicle. "The last couple years, at this time of the year at least, there’s been question marks around the group, whether it was the situation the first year with trade speculation or the situation the second year with John Wall.

“Now, we know who we are. We know what direction we’re going. We’re moving in the right direction. I feel really good.”

With a plethora of young talent, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and others, the Rockets have legitimate reasons to be optimistic. Becoming an elite team in the Western Conference will take much more time than just one season, but every game leading to that point is another stepping stone, another chance to learn and get better.

So far, many members of this young Rockets roster have attended the voluntary summer workouts, which is one key reason that Silas is feeling good. He's now ready to see how training camp goes.

“I feel encouraged by it. I feel encouraged about competition in training camp and having multiple options and multiple ways to play and lineups I can go to," said Silas. "It’s going to be very, very competitive for minutes and for a spot in the playing groups, and that’s a good thing.”

